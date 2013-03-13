European shares recover to end flat on U.S. data

LONDON, March 13 European shares recouped most
of their earlier losses to end flat near 4-1/2-year highs on
Wednesday, after robust U.S. retail sales data pointed to a
continued recovery in the world's biggest economy.
However, Italy's FTSE MIB index, down 1.7 percent,
underperformed the market following weaker demand at its first
bond auction since Fitch cut the country's credit rating.
Analysts said that the broader stock market was poised to
rise further in the coming days as the improving economic
outlook could prompt more investors to park their money in
equities at the expense of other asset classes.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended flat at 1,194.07 points, after hitting an
intra-day low of 1,188.98. It recovered after data showed U.S.
retail sales rose more than expected in February.
"The underlying sentiment is pretty bullish. People are
neglecting several uncertainties and focusing on growth as hopes
for a recovery in the global economy have improved. Equities are
a better alternative to invest in in the current environment,"
said Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in
Munich.
"My preferred sectors in Europe are stable growth stocks
like food and beverages, personal and household goods and
healthcare."