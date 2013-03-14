Generali leads European shares to fresh 4-1/2 year peak

LONDON, March 14 European shares surged to fresh
4-1/2 year highs on Thursday as upbeat corporate updates,
including from insurer Generali, and U.S. macro data
gave new impetus to the rally.
Europe's third-largest insurance firm, Generali,
led gainers, rising 9 percent in heavy volumes, after announcing
plans to restore its profitability.
It topped the FTSEurofirst 300 index of blue chip
European shares, which closed up 1.1 percent at 1,207.36 points,
extending gains after better-than-expected U.S. employment data
in the afternoon.
Despite the market's heady levels, Robert Farago, head of
asset allocation at Schroders Private Banking, was holding on to
his "overweight" positions in shares, betting that a global
economic improvement would boost the asset class further in the
coming months.
"We're not upping risk at this point but if we were to get
new money in, would we put it into equities? Yes, we would,"
Farago said.