Italy leads European shares higher as govt is formed

* FTSEurofirst up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.3 pct
* Italy's FTSE MIB up 2.2 pct as new govt ends impasse
* European market poised for 10-15 pct drop as economy
shrinks - Russel Inv.
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 29 European shares rose on Monday,
boosted by the formation of an Italian government after a
two-month impasse and by expectations of fresh stimulus from
global central banks.
Italy's FTSE MIB index was the best performer in
the region, rising 2.2 percent as investors new Prime Minister
Enrico Letta promised to push for a change to Europe's focus on
austerity and pursue growth.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5
percent to 1,202.89 points and the euro zone Euro STOXX 50
surged 1.3 percent to 2,717.38 points.
They were also lifted by rising expectations of further
monetary support from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank later this week after lower-than-expected U.S. and
German inflation figures.
With the FTSEurofirst 300 up 4.8 percent since April 18,
some investors believe that any new central bank action is
already in the price and scope for more gains is limited.
"We've seen a few positive developments...but they are
relatively small if you compare them to the fundamental
weakening economic growth," Wouter Sturkenboom, investment
strategist at Russel Investments, said.
"It's a short term bounce we're seeing right now but after
that we should prepare for some weakness given the structural
problems that we are facing."
He expected a 10-15 percent pullback in European shares over
the next few months as the political debate in Europe becomes
more tense in the run-up to German elections in the autumn.
Some shorter-term brokers also recommended profit taking
upon the central banks' announcements later this week.
"Buy the dips until tomorrow and then it's over," Justin
Haque, a broker at Hobart Capital Markets, said. "Once they (the
central bankers) have done their little theatre this week,
people will realise how dire the economic situation still is."
Ebullient markets thanks to monetary stimulus were a key
driver behind a 25 percent revenue rise for British fund
management firm Aberdeen Asset Management, which saw its
shares rise 8 percent to the top of FTSEurofirst 300 as it
unveiled its first-half results.
Cigar and moist snuff maker Swedish Match rose 6.7
percent in volume twice its 90-day average, as it posted a rise
in first-quarter operating profits, although this was partly
thanks to the sale of some of its real estate.
Of the 34 percent of STOXX 600 companies that have posted
quarterly earnings so far, only 46 percent have met or beaten
earnings forecasts, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.