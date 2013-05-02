RPT-DAX leads European shares up after ECB rate cut

LONDON May 2 European shares rose on Thursday after an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB), and investors said the ECB's readiness to act further to boost growth would support equities in the near-term.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.5 percent at 1,207.40 points, close to its 2013 intraday high of 1,209.09 points reached on April 30.

The ECB cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months to a record low of 0.50 percent in order to boost the region's economy, which has been hit by the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The lower rates should help companies export overseas and encourage them to borrow in order to expand, and Germany's DAX - whose companies contain major overseas exporters - led regional stock markets with a 0.8 percent rise.

Chipmaker Infineon led both the German and pan-European index with a 10 percent gain after it raised its 2013 outlook.

JN Financial investment manager Ed Smyth said he had bought into the DAX last month at 7,470 points, around the mid-April lows, and was targeting a rise to 8,000 points.

"Draghi is making an attempt to get on the front foot and provide liquidity. This will be positive for equities and could push markets to fresh all-time highs," he said. The DAX is around 2.2 percent off its record high, set in July 2007.