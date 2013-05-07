DAX hits record high as Europe equity rally advances

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.3 pct at 1,220.94 points
* DAX up 0.9 pct at record closing high of 8,181.78 points
* Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct as banks lead market rally
* Some traders see near-term pause to rally
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 7 Robust results from heavyweight
banks drove European shares to fresh peaks on Tuesday, with
Germany's benchmark stock market rising to a record high.
Most investors felt European equities would continue to rise
gradually this year, even if there was a near-term pause to the
rally, with equities offering better returns than bonds, whose
returns have been hit by interest rate cuts by major central
banks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
0.3 percent at 1,220.94 points, its highest level in about five
years, while higher profits at UK bank HSBC helped the
STOXX Europe 600 Bank Index rise 2 percent.
Germany's DAX equity index ended up 0.9 percent at
a record closing high of 8,181.78 points. The index had also
earlier reached an all-time intraday peak of 8,206.01 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also advanced 0.7 percent to 2,769.08 points, its highest close
in about two years.
Hendrik Klein, who runs Swiss asset management firm Da Vinci
Invest AG and has a "long" position betting on further gains for
European equities, felt the DAX could reach 9,000 points by the
end of 2013.
"I don't think it's the end of the rally," said Klein.
CAUTION PREVAILS FOR SOME
Interest rate cuts and injections of liquidity by world
central banks to fight off the effects of the 2008 credit crunch
and the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis have helped stock
markets rise despite a stuttering global economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 8 percent since the start of
2013, while the Euro STOXX 50 has advanced 5 percent.
The ECB last week cut interest rates to a record low of 0.50
percent, and some traders felt that backdrop of central bank
support would prevent any major pull-back on stock markets.
"The market feels very toppy, but there's a wall of money
out there," said a London equity sales trader who declined to be
named.
The DAX's rise also pushed the German market back to levels
last seen in mid-2007, before the onslaught of the global
financial crisis in the following year.
However, Darren Courtney-Cook, who heads trading at Central
Markets Investment Management, was cautious on the DAX and
European equity markets for coming sessions.
Courtney-Cook sold DAX futures contracts at 8,198
points on Tuesday and said he would consider selling Euro STOXX
50 futures contracts at 2,720 points.
He argued that investors who bought into markets such as the
DAX at current levels risked buying "at the top" and could be
exposed to any short-term retreat as investors sell shares to
book profits on gains made so far.