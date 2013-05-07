DAX hits record peak as European shares climb higher

LONDON May 7 Robust results from heavyweight banks drove European shares to fresh peaks on Tuesday, with Germany's benchmark stock market rising to a record high.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.2 percent at 1,219.94 points, its highest level in about 5 years, while higher profits at UK bank HSBC helped the STOXX Europe 600 Bank Index rise 1.9 percent.

Germany's DAX equity index was up 0.7 percent at 8,170.81 points, having hit a record intraday high of 8,206.01 points.

Some traders expected a pause to the rally in coming sessions, although they felt the longer-term outlook for equities remained positive.

"I don't think it's the end of the rally," said Hendrik Klein, who runs high-frequency trading and asset management firm Da Vinci Invest AG.

Klein, who has a "long" position betting on further gains on European equities, felt the DAX could hit 9,000 points by the end of 2013.

Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management, was cautious on the DAX.

"I wouldn't look to get in here right now. It will have a pause, but I would buy on the dips."