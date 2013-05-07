DAX hits record peak as European shares climb higher

LONDON May 7 Robust results from heavyweight
banks drove European shares to fresh peaks on Tuesday, with
Germany's benchmark stock market rising to a record high.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed up 0.2 percent at 1,219.94 points, its
highest level in about 5 years, while higher profits at UK bank
HSBC helped the STOXX Europe 600 Bank Index
rise 1.9 percent.
Germany's DAX equity index was up 0.7 percent at
8,170.81 points, having hit a record intraday high of 8,206.01
points.
Some traders expected a pause to the rally in coming
sessions, although they felt the longer-term outlook for
equities remained positive.
"I don't think it's the end of the rally," said Hendrik
Klein, who runs high-frequency trading and asset management firm
Da Vinci Invest AG.
Klein, who has a "long" position betting on further gains on
European equities, felt the DAX could hit 9,000 points by the
end of 2013.
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management, was cautious on the DAX.
"I wouldn't look to get in here right now. It will have a
pause, but I would buy on the dips."