European shares edge off highs, led down by banks

LONDON May 13 European shares edged off
five-year highs on Monday, with renewed concerns about ongoing
problems facing banks sparking a wave of profit taking in the
second best performing sector of the past month.
An upcoming rights issues at Germany's Commerzbank
, which is expected to be at a steep discount, and
bearish comments about Standard Chartered from
influential short-selling firm Muddy Waters pushed the STOXX
Europe 600 Banking sector 1.3 percent lower.
However, losses in the broader market were limited, with
investors seeking to take profits on the recent gains partly
offset by those looking for buying opportunities on any dips.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.3 percent lower at
1,230.12 points, not far off a 5-year high of 1,238.25 points
hit on Friday.
"They've had a strong few weeks but if you look at Europe
relative to the other major equity markets, like U.S. and Japan,
they remain the laggards, so I don't think there is too much
exuberance built into the markets," said James Buckley, head of
European equities at Baring Asset Management.