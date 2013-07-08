Growth stocks lead broad European share bounce

LONDON, July 8 European shares rose in a
broad-based rebound on Monday, led by stocks more exposed to
economic growth on optimism about recovery in the United States,
albeit in thin trade.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.4
percent at 1,179.31, having dropped 1.3 percent on Friday when
robust U.S. jobs data lifted expectations the Federal Reserve
will start to scale back its stimulus soon.
"The markets are trying to make up their minds as to whether
(stimulus) tapering is a positive or a negative... I would say
(it is) a positive because it means that the economy is
recovering," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
But light volumes exaggerated the market moves as investors
waited for further clarification on U.S. stimulus plans on
Wednesday, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is set to speak after
the release of the latest Federal Open Market Committee minutes.
Trading volume for the FTSEurofirst 300 stood at just 73
percent of the 90-day daily average.