Tech mars fourth week of gains for European shares

LONDON, July 19 European shares chalked up a
fourth straight week of gains but ended flat on Friday, weighed
by fresh weakness in the technology sector after
forecast-lagging earnings from two U.S. bellwethers.
The European tech sector fell 0.8 percent to top the
list of sectoral fallers after software firm Microsoft
and internet giant Google both posted weak numbers.
That weighed on chip-maker ARM, down 2.6 percent,
ahead of its results next Wednesday, while software firm SAP
dropped 2.4 percent after several analysts cut targets
on the stock in light of its recent results.
By the provisional close, the pan-European FTSEurofirst was
down 0.04 percent at 1,208.64, although up 1.1 percent on the
week.
It has bounced 8.8 percent from its June low as the U.S.
Federal Reserve sought to dispel anxiety that the withdrawal of
stimulus would come too soon, a message that was reiterated this
week by Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"For Google, their model for making money is getting to
maturity, so they're getting hit, and all the tech stocks are a
bit lower on that," Lucas Roux de Luze, sales trader at TJM
Partners, said.
"More generally, the sentiment of the market is that after a
great run on the back of Bernanke's comments and decent
earnings, we're consolidating a little bit."