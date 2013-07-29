Mergers nudge European shares up near 2-month highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.1 pct at 1,206.04 points
* Euro STOXX 50 index closes flat at 2,741.73 points
* Merger and takeover deals buoy equity markets
* Fall in bank stocks push markets off intraday peaks
* Most traders remain positive on European equities
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 29 European equities edged up on
Monday, as a flurry of mergers and takeovers pushed a key
regional index back towards a near 2-month high.
However, a fall in bank stocks, caused by expectations of an
imminent capital hike at Barclays, caused markets to
close down below their intraday highs.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up
0.1 percent at 1,206.04 points.
The slide in Barclays and other bank stocks caused the index
to end below its intraday high of 1,213.62 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also came
off its intraday peaks to close flat at 2,741.73 points.
Yet the majority of traders and investors remained positive
on European equities, pointing to further support from fresh
signs of a pick-up in merger and takeover activity.
Companies involved in mergers and acquisitions dominated the
FTSEurofirst's leaderboard on Monday, pushing the index back up
to near a 2-month high of around 1,219 points hit last week.
Eye lens company Essilor rose 6.2 percent as
investors welcomed its deal to buy a controlling stake in
Transitions Optical, while the STOXX Europe 600 Media Index
gained 0.1 percent after advertising company Publicis
struck a $35 billion merger with rival Omnicom
"We've seen some encouraging signs on the M&A (mergers and
acquisitions) front which should give some support to the
market," said Rupert Baker, a European equity sales executive at
Mirabaud.
BANKS FALL
The STOXX 600 European Banking Index fell 0.6
percent, making it the worst-performing sector, as Barclays
declined 3.5 percent to take the most points off the
FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Barclays was hit by expectations of an imminent 5 billion
pound ($7.7 billion) rights issue in order to meet tougher UK
rules on capital requirements.
"The banks can't really leverage their balance sheets as
much as they used to. They've had a good run and many people are
using this as an excuse to book profits on them," said Spreadex
trader David White.
Investors were also awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting this week, and most traders still felt the Fed
would not undertake any abrupt scaling back, or "tapering", of
stimulus measures that have led to the equity rally.
September is the most likely time for the Fed to begin
paring its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, according to a
July 22 Reuters poll of economists.
"The market continues to believe that any tapering will not
be severe and that monetary policy from the world's largest
economies will remain supportive," said Spreadex's White.
Expectations of a scaling back in the Fed's stimulus
measures pushed the FTSEurofirst 300 down off a 5-year high of
1,258.09 points reached in late May.
However, the index remains up by 6 percent since the start
of 2013, and Morgan Stanley strategists said signs of an
improvement in the European economy would lend further support
to European equities.
"The macro backdrop has proved a sweetspot for European
equities in recent weeks," they wrote in a note.