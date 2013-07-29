Mergers nudge European shares up near 2-month highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.1 pct at 1,206.04 points

* Euro STOXX 50 index closes flat at 2,741.73 points

* Merger and takeover deals buoy equity markets

* Fall in bank stocks push markets off intraday peaks

* Most traders remain positive on European equities

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 29 European equities edged up on Monday, as a flurry of mergers and takeovers pushed a key regional index back towards a near 2-month high.

However, a fall in bank stocks, caused by expectations of an imminent capital hike at Barclays, caused markets to close down below their intraday highs.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 0.1 percent at 1,206.04 points.

The slide in Barclays and other bank stocks caused the index to end below its intraday high of 1,213.62 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also came off its intraday peaks to close flat at 2,741.73 points.

Yet the majority of traders and investors remained positive on European equities, pointing to further support from fresh signs of a pick-up in merger and takeover activity.

Companies involved in mergers and acquisitions dominated the FTSEurofirst's leaderboard on Monday, pushing the index back up to near a 2-month high of around 1,219 points hit last week.

Eye lens company Essilor rose 6.2 percent as investors welcomed its deal to buy a controlling stake in Transitions Optical, while the STOXX Europe 600 Media Index gained 0.1 percent after advertising company Publicis struck a $35 billion merger with rival Omnicom

"We've seen some encouraging signs on the M&A (mergers and acquisitions) front which should give some support to the market," said Rupert Baker, a European equity sales executive at Mirabaud.

BANKS FALL

The STOXX 600 European Banking Index fell 0.6 percent, making it the worst-performing sector, as Barclays declined 3.5 percent to take the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index.

Barclays was hit by expectations of an imminent 5 billion pound ($7.7 billion) rights issue in order to meet tougher UK rules on capital requirements.

"The banks can't really leverage their balance sheets as much as they used to. They've had a good run and many people are using this as an excuse to book profits on them," said Spreadex trader David White.

Investors were also awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, and most traders still felt the Fed would not undertake any abrupt scaling back, or "tapering", of stimulus measures that have led to the equity rally.

September is the most likely time for the Fed to begin paring its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, according to a July 22 Reuters poll of economists.

"The market continues to believe that any tapering will not be severe and that monetary policy from the world's largest economies will remain supportive," said Spreadex's White.

Expectations of a scaling back in the Fed's stimulus measures pushed the FTSEurofirst 300 down off a 5-year high of 1,258.09 points reached in late May.

However, the index remains up by 6 percent since the start of 2013, and Morgan Stanley strategists said signs of an improvement in the European economy would lend further support to European equities.

"The macro backdrop has proved a sweetspot for European equities in recent weeks," they wrote in a note.