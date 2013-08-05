European shares pause near 2-month high; HSBC falls

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat at 1,224.92 points
* Index pauses near two-month high
* HSBC caps gains as emerging market businesses hit earnings
* Lloyds boosted by payout speculation
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 5 European shares paused near
two-month highs on Monday as disappointing results from global
bank HSBC revived concerns about earnings from emerging markets
and offset gains for domestic-oriented stocks such as Lloyds
.
Shares in HSBC fell 4.6 percent in volume more than 1-1/2
times its 90-day average after the bank reported below-forecast
earnings for the first half of the year, when its profits from
Latin America more than halved.
The update mirrored weak emerging-market revenues from a
number of large European companies, including drinks group
Diageo and French drugs company Sanofi last
week, as countries such as Brazil struggle with rising borrowing
costs and volatile markets.
"There is a significant slowdown in emerging markets and
that's an important theme," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument
Securities, said.
He said the fall in HSBC was magnified by recent flows into
the stock, which had risen 8.6 percent in the past month, from
investors who had sold out of Barclays when the UK
lender announced a cash call last week.
HSBC's stock took 1.7 points off the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.3 points at
1,222.59 points at 1508 GMT after briefly touching a fresh
two-month high at 1,225.13 points.
The index has risen 5.7 percent in the past month, boosted
by flows into developed market equities on the back of better
economic data from the United States and, to a lesser extent,
the euro zone.
Among buyers was Carmignac Gestion, which manages 55 billion
euros of assets and has cut its emerging market holdings to
increase its allocation to European companies with an exposure
to the global economy, such as drinks group SABMiller
and food giant Nestle.
"On the euro side, we could get more involved on the
cyclical side in this early recovery," Sandra Crowl, a member of
the investment committee at Carmignac Gestion, said.
"Is it self-sustaining? Not quite sure yet, with negative
credit growth and still some political risk we want to keep more
of a global spread."
Domestic UK bank Lloyds and French insurer CNP
Assurances, which generates more than 80 percent of
its revenue in France, helped keep the index afloat on
expectations for a higher payout.
Lloyds, up 2.8 percent, was boosted by a Financial Times
report saying Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio had told
potential investors he expected to see up to 70 percent of the
bank's earnings returned to shareholders by 2015.
CNP Assurances rose 1.7 percent in volume 133
percent its 90-day average, with traders citing an upgrade to
"outperform" from "neutral" by Exane BNP Paribas, which expects
future cash flows at the firm to be distributed or deployed.