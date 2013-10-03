Schneider hit by downgrade as European shares edge lower

* FTSEurofirst 300 dips 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.4 pct
* Schneider hit by Exane BNP Paribas downgrade
* U.S debt issues weigh on market in near-term
* Most investors see October equity dip as short-lived
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 3 European shares edged lower on
Thursday, with Schneider Electric hit by a broker
downgrade, as uncertainty over the resolution of the United
States' debt issues dented equities.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.4 percent to 2,905.81 points, while the broader
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index dipped 0.2 percent
to 1,244.56 points.
A 3.4 percent fall at Schneider took the most points off the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, as Exane BNP Paribas's downgrade on the
stock to "neutral" from "outperform" hit Schneider's shares.
The FTSEurofirst 300 hit a fresh 5-year high of 1,274.59
points in late September while the Euro STOXX 50 hit a 2-year
high of 2,955.47 points.
Both markets have risen around 10 percent since the start of
2013 but have slipped back in October after the U.S. government
had to partially shutdown this week due to disagreement among
politicians over the country's budget, which in turn has led to
uncertainty over the U.S. debt ceiling.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the United States
will exhaust its $16.7 trillion borrowing authority no later
than Oct. 17.
Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets
Investment Management, expected ongoing uncertainty over the
U.S. debt situation to weigh on markets this month.
He sold a position on Germany's DAX, which was down
0.2 percent at 8,616.72 points, at 8,634 points on Thursday.
"I've been trading the range, buying the dip and selling the
top, but I'm looking to leave myself positioned 'short'," he
said.
Others were more positive on a longer timeframe, arguing
that in the past the United States had always managed to reach
last-minute solutions to raise its debt ceiling and that signs
of a global economic recovery would continue to lift equities.
Economic data on Thursday showed that a return to growth
last month for French and Italian companies, along with growth
in Britain and Germany.
Threadneedle Investments chief investment officer Mark
Burgess said his firm had raised its position on European
equities to "neutral" from "underweight".
Goldman Sachs economics analyst Noah Weisberger also felt
any equity market dip caused by the U.S debt situation would be
relatively short-lived.
"The current data, our forward views and a simple look back
at past government shutdowns all suggest that current concerns
will likely be short-lived," he said.