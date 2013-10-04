Italian relief leads euro zone shares to higher close

* Euro STOXX 50 up 0.9 pct, FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1
* Italian shares outperform, Italy's MIB up 1.6 pct
* Most traders still betting on eventual U.S. debt deal
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 4 European shares rose on Friday,
led by Italian stocks and banks as investors welcomed a more
stable political outlook in Italy and bet the European Central
Bank would continue to support the region's financial sector.
Italy's FTSE MIB was the best performer, extending
gains in late trade to end 1.6 percent higher after a
parliamentary committee recommended that centre-right leader
Silvio Berlusconi be expelled from the Senate following his
conviction for tax fraud in August.
Berlusconi threatened to bring down Italy's fragile
coalition government earlier this week before staging a
last-minute volte-face at a confidence vote on Wednesday.
Euro zone blue chips in the Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.9 percent to 2,928.31, while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.1 percent to 1,243.74.
European shares have sharply outperformed their U.S.
counterparts since July, helped by an improvement in economic
data, cheaper valuations and, more recently, concerned about the
U.S. government debt ceiling.
Italian stocks, which trade at the lowest valuation multiple
in Europe, have been among the best performers.
"Positive momentum and cheaper valuations are driving the
outperformance," Wouter Sturkenboom, investment strategist at
Russell Investments, said.
"What's happening in Italy -- first major concerns and then
a big sigh of relief -- just ties into the narrative."
Euro zone banks, up 2.3 percent, were the best
sectoral performers as traders bet the ECB would be ready to
inject fresh liquidity into the banking system via a long-term
refinancing operation (LTRO) to prevent the risk of a new
squeeze as banks face new capital tests.
Phoebus Theologites, chief investment officer at investment
firm SteppenWolf Capital LLC, sold options to sell the Euro
STOXX 50 by December as he felt the possibility of a new cash
injection would support European equities.
ECB policymakers have sought to temper expectations of
another imminent LTRO operation, but Theologites said that just
the fact this was an option open to the ECB was enough to
support European equities.
"Just the mention of another LTRO by the ECB makes everyone
feel a little more comfortable in adding on risk," he said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 hit a 5-year high of 1,274.59 points in
late September, while the Euro STOXX 50 hit a 2-year high of
2,955.47 points.
Both markets have since lost ground after the U.S.
government had to partially shut down this week due to
disagreement among politicians over the budget and investors
worried about the $16.7 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, which the
government will hit no later than Oct. 17.
"Day by day, people are getting more tense," said Francois
Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss firm Reyl.
"But we are betting on the fact that a deal will be found,
and this should provide us with the opportunity to increase our
equity exposure," he added.