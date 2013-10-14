Tech stocks underperform as U.S. deadlock dents Europe shares

* Euro STOXX 50 down 0.1 pct, FTSEurofirst 300 flat
* Ericsson and Dassault Systemes fall, hitting tech sector
* U.S. stalemate pegs back European equity indexes
* Most investors still expect eventual U.S. debt deal
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 14 Falls in Ericsson and
Dassault Systemes hit technology stocks on Monday, as
a lack of concrete progress in resolving a U.S budget deadlock
held back European shares.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
slipped 0.1 percent to 2,971.46 points while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,250.63 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Technology Index was the
worst-performing European equity sector, falling 1.2 percent
after being dragged lower by a 2.7 percent drop at wireless
networks group Ericsson and a 9.5 percent slump at Dassault
Systemes.
Ericsson was hit by a ratings downgrade by Barclays, while
Dassault, a software and consulting group, fell after warning
that lower than expected orders would hit revenue growth.
European equities were also held back by continuing
stalemate in Washington over a new federal budget or raising the
$16.7 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, which Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said the government would hit no later than Oct. 17.
Even though most investors expect an eventual resolution,
some have used the uncertainty to sell shares to cash in on the
rally so far this year, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 10 percent
since the start of 2013 and the Euro STOXX 50 up 13 percent.
Andrea Williams, European equity fund manager at Royal
London Asset Management, said she had trimmed back some equity
holdings over the last month.
She added that revenue and profit warnings from the likes of
Dassault Systemes and Unilever were a further reason to
have sold off some equity positions.
"We've raised a bit of cash. We're a little bit concerned
about the forthcoming results season, as shown by the Dassault
Systemes warning today," said Williams.
Cyrille Urfer, head of asset allocation at Swiss bank Gonet,
remained optimistic that politicians would reach a deal to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling, which would in turn give another
leg-up to European shares.
"I cannot believe that they will not find a solution. At the
least, they can push the can down the road again for a couple of
months," he said.
"There will be volatility, but volatility means
opportunities and Europe has been an interesting place to invest
over the last couple of months."