European shares extend losses on Malaysian plane crash

LONDON, July 17 European shares slumped on
Thursday, sharply extending losses at the end of the trading day
on news that a Malaysian passenger plane had crashed in Ukraine
near the Russian border.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed 1 percent lower at 1,363 points. Germany's
DAX index was down by 1.1 percent while France's CAC
fell by 1.3 percent.
"The news of a Malaysian airliner crashing near the Russian
border clearly had a major impact on the market in late
trading," Brenda Kelly, analyst at IG, said, citing investor
fears over simmering geopolitical tensions in the region.
Interfax news agency reported that a Malaysian passenger
airliner with 295 people on board crashed in Ukraine near the
Russian border on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately
confirm the report.
"(The crash) is having an impact on the market," said
Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)