Falls of DAX, LVMH hit European shares

LONDON, July 25 European shares fell on Friday,
with the German market hit after business sentiment in the
country fell to its lowest level in nine months, while luxury
goods group LVMH slumped after weaker-than-expected
results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed 0.8 percent lower at 1,371.21 points.
The German DAX equity index was down by 1.6 percent
after a survey by the respected Ifo think-tank showed that
German business sentiment had fallen to its lowest level in nine
months in July.
European stock markets also extended losses towards the end
of the trading session after Russia said on Friday that Ukraine
had targeted Russian law enforcement officers by shelling across
the border from eastern Ukraine, where government forces are
fighting pro-Russian separatists.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth Jones)