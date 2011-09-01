Defensives help European stocks keep recovery alive

PARIS, Sept 1 European stocks eked out gains on
Thursday led by defensives, as data showing U.S. factory
activity cooling in August but still expanding eased recession
fears and helped the market keep its recovery rally alive.
The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares
unofficially ended 0.4 percent higher at 971.11 points, well off
the day's low, in a session marked by low volumes.
Defensive shares were in demand, with Deutsche Telekom
(DTEGn.DE) rising 2 percent, Roche ROG.VX up 1.5 percent and
Danone (DANO.PA) up 1.3 percent.
Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis
firm Day By Day, said despite this week's recovery, investors
shouldn't rush to buy equities even if valuations look
attractive.
"The heart of the problem is in the bottom-up analysis,
which highlights interesting mid-term opportunities, while
top-down analysis highlights a clear deterioration in risk
conditions," she said, referring to recent's sluggish macro
ecnoomic data.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)