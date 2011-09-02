European stocks knocked lower by dire US jobs data

PARIS, Sept 2 European stocks tumbled on Friday and snapped their four-day rally after data showed U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August, rekindling fears that the world's largest economy is slipping into recession.

The FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares unofficially ended 2.5 percent lower at 948.63 points, while German Bund futures FGBLc1 rallied to record highs.

Industrials took a beating, with ABB ABBN.VX down 4.6 percent and EADS EAD.PA down 3.8 percent, while banks also suffered, with Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) down 6.7 percent and BBVA (BBVA.MC) down 4.9 percent.

"It's a bit like 'take the cash and run' on the market. We see investors quickly getting out of equities and turning to safe havens such as gold XAU= and the Swiss franc CHF= EURCHF=. Asset managers have to protect their portfolios," Fabrice Couste, head of CMC Markets France, said. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)