Europe shares rise as defensives offset weak banks

PARIS, Sept 20 European stocks ended higher on
Tuesday, led by buoyant defensive shares, but lacklustre trading
volumes and nagging fears of contagion from the Greek debt
turmoil signalled the rebound could be short-lived.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended 1.9 percent higher at 933.63 points, with
volumes representing only about 70 percent of the index's 90-day
daily average.
Big-dividend paying defensive stocks paced the gains, with
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) up 4.3 percent, Sanofi up
3.4 percent and E.ON (EONGn.DE) up 4 percent.
Investors, however, were rattled by Standard & Poor's
downgrade of Italy's credit rating. Shares of French lenders,
which have a big exposure to Italy, took a renewed beating, with
Societe Generale losing 2.4 percent and BNP Paribas
dropping 6.3 percent.
"Fund managers aren't buying at the moment. They are
tweaking their portfolios and seeking protection by using index
futures. That's where the volume is," David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading at Paris-based broker Global
Equities, said.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)