European shares end higher in thin holiday trade

PARIS Jan 2 European stocks ended higher
in their first trading session of the year on Monday, led by
defensive utilities such as E.ON and GDF Suez
, while volumes were anaemic as UK and U.S. markets
remained closed for the New Year holiday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 1 percent higher at 1,011.14 points, the
index's highest close in two months, with investors shrugging
off gloomy data from the euro zone showing the region's
manufacturing activity declining for a fifth straight month in
December.
A number of traders and analysts, however, warned about the
risk of hangover from the brisk two-week Christmas rally when
most investors come back to work later in the week.
"The odds for a post-party headache will indeed be high,"
Saxo Bank trading advisor Didier Abbato said. "The bad news is
that Santa did not deliver on a quick fix solution to Europe's
financial troubles."
The STOXX 600 utility index, one of the worst
performers among European sectors in 2011 with a loss of 17
percent for the year, paced the gains on Monday, up 2.2 percent,
with E.ON up 4.2 percent and GDF Suez up 2.9 percent.