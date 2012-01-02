European shares end higher in thin holiday trade

PARIS Jan 2 European stocks ended higher in their first trading session of the year on Monday, led by defensive utilities such as E.ON and GDF Suez , while volumes were anaemic as UK and U.S. markets remained closed for the New Year holiday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 1 percent higher at 1,011.14 points, the index's highest close in two months, with investors shrugging off gloomy data from the euro zone showing the region's manufacturing activity declining for a fifth straight month in December.

A number of traders and analysts, however, warned about the risk of hangover from the brisk two-week Christmas rally when most investors come back to work later in the week.

"The odds for a post-party headache will indeed be high," Saxo Bank trading advisor Didier Abbato said. "The bad news is that Santa did not deliver on a quick fix solution to Europe's financial troubles."

The STOXX 600 utility index, one of the worst performers among European sectors in 2011 with a loss of 17 percent for the year, paced the gains on Monday, up 2.2 percent, with E.ON up 4.2 percent and GDF Suez up 2.9 percent.