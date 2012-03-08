European shares end higher as Greek deadline looms

PARIS, March 8 European stocks rallied on
Thursday, reversing half of the losses suffered earlier in the
week as Greece moved closer to clinch a bond swap deal with
private creditors and avoid a messy default that would have
ripple effects across the euro zone.
Shares of banks, the main holders of Greek debt, were among
the top gainers, with Deutsche Bank up 4.3 percent,
Societe Generale up 3.5 percent and Credit Agricole
up 3 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 1.5 percent higher at 1,074.43 points. The
benchmark index had tumbled 2.6 percent on Tuesday, a sell-off
fuelled in part by rumours of a delay in the deadline for the
Greek debt swap deal.
"More than half of the creditors have signed up already.
Ahead of the final decision, we're preparing a list of stocks
that have fallen back to attractive levels," Franklin Pichard,
director at Barclays France, said.
Investors holding at least 61 percent of the total 206
billion euros in debt have already signed up well before the
2000 GMT deadline, while a number of Greek media have cited
higher figures.