European stocks end at 8-month closing high

PARIS, March 16 European stocks ended
higher on Friday, climbing for the fourth straight day and
hitting their highest level since before the market's slump in
late July, as appetite for the region's equities continued to
recover while sovereign debt fears abated.
Insurers paced the gains, with AXA up 1.9 percent
and Allianz up 2.2 percent, a day after winning
concessions in EU's tough new capital rules, potentially saving
the sector billions of euros.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially ended 0.4 percent higher at 1,106.55 points, and
posted a weekly gain of 2.5 percent.
"The tension has dropped and risk premiums have fallen. The
LTRO was a game changer, and investors see the glass half full
now," Jean-Marie Mercadal, chief investment officer of OFI Asset
Management, which has 47.3 billion euros ($62.3 billion) under
management, said.
"That said, technically, the market is 'overbought' and it's
dangerous to chase the rally after such a rise. I wouldn't be
surprised to see 5-10 percent pullbacks in the next few weeks,
which will offer entry points that investors should use to
significantly increase their exposure to the asset class."
The improvement in confidence was also reflected in a sharp
drop in implied volatility, with the Euro STOXX 50 volatility
index plunging to a low of 17.26 during the session, a
level not seen since late 2007.