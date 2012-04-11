Europe shares snap week-long slide; Nokia plunges

PARIS, April 11 European stocks ended higher on
Wednesday, halting a week-long slide as recently battered banks
rallied, although the rebound was seen as technical and could be
short-lived, with investors bracing for Italy's bond auction on
Thursday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 0.6 percent higher at 1,032.54 points, after
losing 5.4 percent in four sessions.
Shares in euro zone banks led the rebound, with Intesa
SanPaolo up 5.5 percent and Commerzbank up
3.8 percent, with traders mentioning short covering.
The sector index had tumbled 21 percent in three
weeks, hammered by the return of fears over the region's
sovereign debt crisis.
"It's just a short-term technical bounce after a brutal
drop. The fact is that everything has been broken on charts:
trendlines, channels, 200-day moving averages," said David
Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities
in Paris.
"We've got Italy's bond auction tomorrow and China's GDP
figure on Friday morning. Needless to say that the risk is on
the downside. The only interesting thing to buy at the moment is
volatility."
Nokia plummeted 14.5 percent and hit its lowest
level since 1997 after the mobile phone maker warned its phone
business would post losses in the first two quarters this year
as it struggles to revamp its product line to compete with
rivals Apple and Samsung.