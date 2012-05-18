European shares end deep in red despite bank rally

PARIS May 18 European stocks ended deep in red
on Friday, with a key index hitting its lowest level in five
months as mounting fears about the ability of Spain and Greece
to deal with debts and fix their troubled banking sectors
spooked investors.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 1.2 percent lower at 969.81 points, a level
not seen since last December.
Bucking the trend, banking stocks rallied, with Banco
Santander up 2.8 percent and BNP Paribas up
2.9 percent, helped in part by market speculation that a short
selling ban on financial shares could be reinstated.
"Markets are at a crossroads. There are serious systemic
risks again, with a bank run in Greece. There's got to be a
reaction from policy makers," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"Meanwhile, we've moved to the sidelines. Playing this
market would be like playing Russian roulette."