Euro zone stocks rally on hopes of fresh measures

PARIS, June 4 Euro zone equities climbed on
Monday as rising expectations of fresh measures from
policymakers to help the region's troubled banking sector
sparked a rally in battered Spanish, French and Italian stocks,
eclipsing a drop in the German DAX.
Germany's industry-heavy index, which had shown resilience
to the euro zone debt crisis over the past few months, dropped
1.3 percent on Monday, hurt by fears of a slowdown in growth in
both the United States and China following lower-than-expected
macro data.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
unofficially closed 0.5 percent higher at 2,079.46 points in
muted trading volumes as UK markets remained closed for a
holiday.
The euro zone banking sector, which had tumbled 36
percent since mid-March, regained 3.6 percent, with Intesa
SanPaolo up 5.8 percent, Banco Santander up 5
percent and Societe Generale up 3.6 percent.
"We're seeing buying flows coming from bargain hunters
picking up banking shares on the back of speculation of
intervention from central banks," said Frederic Rozier, a fund
manager at Meeschaert Wealth Management in Paris.