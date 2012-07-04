Europe shares end slightly lower; ECB eyed

PARIS, July 4 European stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday in extremely thin trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed for a holiday, with investors taking a breather after a sharp three-day rally and ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 0.2 percent lower at 1,044.29 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index ended 0.5 percent lower at 2,307.93 points.

"The market has already anticipated a cut in ECB interest rates that should be announced tomorrow. At this point, we think that the upside potential in the short term is limited," Barclays France fund manager Philippe Cohen said.

The losses were bigger in volatile Spanish and Italian markets, with Madrid's IBEX down 0.7 percent and Milan's FTSE MIB down 0.8 percent.

UniCredit lost 1.7 percent and BBVA fell 1 percent.