Europe shares end slightly lower; ECB eyed

PARIS, July 4 European stocks ended slightly
lower on Wednesday in extremely thin trading volumes as U.S.
markets remained closed for a holiday, with investors taking a
breather after a sharp three-day rally and ahead of the European
Central Bank policy meeting.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 0.2 percent lower at 1,044.29 points, while
the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index ended
0.5 percent lower at 2,307.93 points.
"The market has already anticipated a cut in ECB interest
rates that should be announced tomorrow. At this point, we think
that the upside potential in the short term is limited,"
Barclays France fund manager Philippe Cohen said.
The losses were bigger in volatile Spanish and Italian
markets, with Madrid's IBEX down 0.7 percent and Milan's
FTSE MIB down 0.8 percent.
UniCredit lost 1.7 percent and BBVA fell
1 percent.