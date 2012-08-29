European shares dip; Jackson Hole meeting eyed

PARIS Aug 29 European stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday in extremely low volumes as investors stayed on the sidelines, reluctant to boost their exposure to risk before getting clear messages from central banks about further stimulus measures.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially ended 0.2 percent lower at 1,085.97 points.

"Today's good U.S. macro data is fuelling doubts about whether or not we will soon get a new round of quantitative easing from the Fed, and the retreat in gold prices also reflects these doubts," Saxo Banque senior sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.

After rallying for most of August, European stocks have been rangebound for about a week ahead of the annual meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming that starts on Friday. U.S. Federal Chairman Ben Bernanke has used previous such gatherings to signal further policy easing.

"QE3 is pretty much in the price already, so we might get a pull-pack if Bernanke downplays the need for a fresh round of quantitative easing in the near term," Baradez said.

Cyclical mining stocks extended their slide started in early August, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index losing 7 percent in three weeks, hurt in part by simmering fears over the pace of economic growth in Asia.

Rio Tinto fell 3 percent while Anglo American dropped 2.5 percent.