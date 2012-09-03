European shares extend rally on ECB hopes

PARIS, Sept 3 European stocks ended higher on
Monday, extending the previous session's rally as investors'
expectation of further stimulus measures from central banks
overshadowed grim manufacturing data from China.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially ended 0.7 percent higher at 1,090.50 points, while
the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index added
0.8 percent, to 2,459.84 points. Trading volumes were muted as
U.S. markets remained closed for a public holiday.
The rally was broad based, with French pharma group Sanofi
adding 2 percent and Italian lender UniCredit
gaining 1.7 percent.
The final reading of the HSBC China manufacturing purchasing
managers' index (PMI) for August fell to a seasonally adjusted
47.6, its lowest level since March 2009, signalling that the
pace of growth in the world's second-biggest economy will weaken
well into the third quarter.
Data also showed the euro zone manufacturing sector
contracted faster than previously thought last month, despite
factories cutting prices, as core countries failed to provide
any support.
Investors, however, continued to focus on this week's
European Central Bank policy meeting, during which it is
expected to unveil details of a plan to buy bonds from Spain and
Italy to lower the two countries' borrowing costs and ease the
region's debt crisis.
Despite Monday's gains, Francois Chevallier, strategist at
Banque Leonardo, warned that equities will struggle to extend
their rally started in late July.
"The risk is now on the downside, if investors are
disappointed by the central bank's programme or the conditions
attached to it," he said.