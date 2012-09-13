Europe shares dip ahead of Fed stimulus decision

PARIS, Sept 13 Euro zone stocks fell on Thursday
in thin volumes as investors await to see if the U.S. Federal
Reserve will unveil further stimulus measures which could add
fresh fuel to the market's sharp three-month rally.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
unofficially ended 0.8 percent lower at 2,544.73 points, while
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,106.71 points.
The Fed is expected to launch a third round of quantitative
easing later on Thursday and could signal that the frail U.S.
economy may warrant ultra-low interest rates for at least
another three years.
"There might be a bit of disappointment tonight if the Fed
doesn't announce a new round of quantitative easing, but a
pull-back after such a strong rally sparked by (ECB head
Mario)Draghi's 'magic words' would be quite healthy," said Alain
Zeitouni, head of multi-asset management, France, at Russell
Investments, which has $166 billion under management.
"But the real question about QE3 is not 'if' the Fed will
launch it, it's 'when' it will launch it. If it's not today,
it'll be in the next few months."
Euro zone banking stocks were among the top losers, trimming
recent lofty gains, with Societe Generale down 2.9
percent and Banco Popolare down 2.3 percent.
Aerospace and defence groups EADS and BAE Systems
tumbled 10.4 percent and 7 percent respectively,
dragged by doubts over the two companies' merger plans.