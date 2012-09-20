European shares end lower on brewing growth worries

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
PARIS, Sept 20 European stocks slipped on Thursday, hurt by grim macro data from Europe, China and the United States, although shares bounced off the day's lows as a number of investors took advantage of the pull-back to lift their exposure to equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares unofficially closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,114.89 points, after falling by as much as 0.7 percent during the session.
"For now, this is a pause in the rally, not the start of a correction. Investors are taking a breather. Indexes are testing key support levels and they are holding," FXCM analyst Nicolas Cheron said.
"The idea here is to buy the dips, knowing that the Fed and BCE are out there to support the economy."
The euro zone bank index, which has jumped around 50 percent since late July, fell 2.1 percent on Thursday, with Banco Popolare down 4.4 percent and Societe Generale down 2.2 percent.
Cyclical miners also featured among the biggest fallers, with Anglo American down 4.6 percent and Rio Tinto down 2.9 percent.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.