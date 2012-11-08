European shares end choppy session slightly down

PARIS Nov 8 European equities ended slightly
down on Thursday following a roller-coaster session marked by
brisk volume, with rekindled worries about Greece keeping
investors on edge.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
unofficially closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,098.34 points, unable
to bounce back from Wednesday's sell-off.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said next week
may still be too early to make a decision on granting further
aid to Greece, reviving fears about the debt-stricken country.
Leading fallers across the region was Germany's
second-biggest lender, Commerzbank, down 5.8 percent
after it missed third-quarter profit forecasts and said it was
unlikely to pay a dividend this year or next.
However, French peer Societe Generale featured
among the biggest gainers of the session, adding 1.6 percent
after posting a rebound in trading revenue in the third quarter.
"We're in consolidation mode, and the good news is that most
of the gains made since the summer, especially in the banking
sector, are holding on despite the absence of positive
newsflow," Francois Chevallier, strategist at Banque Leonardo,
in Paris.
"The absence of a big wave of profit taking shows that
people are starting to think that the systemic crises are over.
The U.S. housing market is recovering and Europe is now dealing
with its debt problems."