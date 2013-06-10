Europe shares dip as Chinese data hits miners

PARIS, June 10 European stocks ended slightly
lower on Monday as China's unexpectedly weak imports data
prompted investors to dump cyclical miners and pick up defensive
companies such as Deutsche Telekom and Bayer
.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.06 percent lower at 1,193.58 points,
following a 1.3 percent bounce on Friday after U.S. jobs data
showed the economy was growing but probably not enough for the
Federal Reserve to wind down its stimulus measures.
"We're seeing a bit of profit taking after Friday's rally,
and with no clear catalyst on the macro front expected this
week, we might be stuck in a range for at least a few days,"
Saxo Banque senior sales trader Alexandre Baradez said.
Data showed over the weekend China's imports in May fell 0.3
percent against expectations for a 6 percent rise, with the
volume of major metals imports such as copper falling at
double-digit rates.
European mining shares tumbled, with Anglo American
down 3 percent and Vedanta down 2.4 percent.
Defensives rallied, with Deutsche Telekom gaining 1.7
percent and Bayer adding 1.1 percent.
Greece's main stock index ATG dropped 4.7 percent,
weighed by disappointment on the government's failure to attract
any binding bids for natural gas company DEPA, which makes it
unlikely the country will meet privatisation targets under its
international bailout.