European shares close slightly lower ahead of Fed

PARIS, June 19 European shares ended slightly
lower on Wednesday in thin trading volumes, as investors eagerly
awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve about whether or not
it will soon start to wind down its stimulus measures.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.2 percent lower, at 1,180.73 points,
after spending the session in a tight range.
Investors avoided increasing their exposure to equities
ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's decision on the
quantitative easing programme, and ahead of Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's press conference, both due after European markets'
closing bell.
The Fed will likely say that it will keep buying bonds at a
monthly pace of $85 billion, while keeping its options open to
trim the programme later in the year if the U.S. labour market
continues to pick up.
"Stocks have sharply dropped since late May, with the market
now pricing in a cut of $20 billion in September or October on
the amount of bonds bought every month," said David Thebault,
head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.
"So in terms of positioning, the risk for equities ahead of
the FOMC is neutral to slightly on the upside, I'd say."
Nokia featured among the biggest gainers, up 3.4
percent after an executive from China's Huawei Technologies said
the firm was "open-minded" about the possibility of buying the
Finnish mobile phone group, even though Huawei later clarified
it had no plans for an acquisition.
Southern European banking shares were among the biggest
losers, with Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo down 3.1
percent and Spain's BBVA down 1.5 percent.