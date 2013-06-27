Europe shares extend rebound as U.S. data reassures

PARIS, June 27 European shares ended higher on
Thursday in the wake of upbeat U.S. macro data which further
eased worries over whether the world's biggest economy could
withstand the winding down of the Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus.
Also lifting the mood, William Dudley, head of the New York
Federal Reserve, said the Fed's asset purchases would be more
aggressive than the timeline Chairman Ben Bernanke outlined last
week if growth and the labor market turn out weaker than
expected.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed 0.8 percent higher at 1,158.97 points,
rallying for the third straight day.
The index, still down nearly 8 percent since late May,
managed to cross back above a major resistance level
representing the index's 200-day moving average, sending a
positive technical signal.
Data showed on Thursday U.S. consumer spending rebounded in
May, while jobless claims fell last week, fuelling expectations
economic growth is picking up pace.
"We're getting signs that U.S. economic growth is gaining
traction, the lights are turning green, especially on the
consumer side," David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading at Global Equities, said.
"Europe is also slowly turning the corner. All in all, this
might be the beginning of the end of the five-year crisis, which
means it's time to buy stocks for the long term."
Thursday's rally was broad-based, led by shares of big
pharma and media companies, which have a strong exposure to the
U.S. economy. Roche added 3.4 percent and Publicis
gained 3.2 percent.