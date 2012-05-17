European shares extend losses after U.S. data

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 17 European shares extended losses on Thursday afternoon after U.S. economic data showed the recovery in the world's largest economy was still patchy.
The gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell for the first time in seven months in April, according to Conference Board data.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.2 percent at 981.35 points and heading for a fresh four-month closing low.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.