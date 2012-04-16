版本:
RPT-European shares extend gains after US data

LONDON, April 16 Europe's equity markets extended gains on Monday after stronger than expected U.S. retail sales data, which bolstered confidence in the health of the world's biggest economy.

By 1238 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.9 percent at 1,037.31 points - a session high.

