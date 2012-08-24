European shares hit again after U.S. data

LONDON Aug 24 European shares extended losses
on Friday afternoon after mixed U.S. economic data further
cooled speculation among some that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would launch a new stimulus programme.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged
4.2 percent in July, thanks to strong demand for civilian
aircraft after an upwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in June.
However, the data showed a second straight month of declines
in a gauge of planned business spending, which pointed to a
slowing growth trend in the factory sector.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was trading 0.5 percent
lower, at 1,084.42 points at 1247 GMT.