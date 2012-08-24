版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 24日 星期五 20:54 BJT

European shares hit again after U.S. data

LONDON Aug 24 European shares extended losses on Friday afternoon after mixed U.S. economic data further cooled speculation among some that the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch a new stimulus programme.

New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged 4.2 percent in July, thanks to strong demand for civilian aircraft after an upwardly revised 1.6 percent increase in June.

However, the data showed a second straight month of declines in a gauge of planned business spending, which pointed to a slowing growth trend in the factory sector.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was trading 0.5 percent lower, at 1,084.42 points at 1247 GMT.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐