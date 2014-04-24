版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 24日 星期四 21:28 BJT

Germany's DAX falls on new Ukraine worries

LONDON, April 24 Germany's benchmark DAX equity index turned negative on Thursday, underperforming other major European markets due to new worries about an escalation in tensions between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine.

The DAX was down by 0.1 percent at 9,534.26 points by 1325 GMT, coming off an intra-day high of 9,645.06 points and underperforming a 0.4 percent gain on the broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

Austria's ATX equity index also fell, down 0.2 percent. German and Austrian are companies among the most exposed in Europe to Russia and Ukraine.

The indexes moved lower after Russia Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying that Russia had started military drills near the Ukrainian border on Thursday, in response to operations by Ukrainian forces against pro-Russian separatists and NATO exercises in eastern Europe. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐