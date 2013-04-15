European shares extend losses as miners weaken further

LONDON, April 15 European shares extended earlier losses on Monday, as mining stocks fell further after weaker-than-expected Chinese data, while a major equity indexes fell below technical support levels.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.9 percent at 1,171.30 points, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index - which includes mining stocks - extending losses to fall 3.2 percent.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 0.9 percent to 2,609.91 points, pushing the index below its 50 day simple moving average level of around 2,650 points - often seen as a sign that it could weaken further.

"If we see a close below the 200-day exponential moving average line, which is at 2,567 today, then the market is in serious trouble," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.