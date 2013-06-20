Europe shares extend losses, down more than 2 pct

BRIEF-Altisource Residential, RESI TL1 Borrower LLC entered into credit and security agreement
* Altisource Residential -on April 6, 2017, RESI TL1 Borrower LLC entered into credit and security agreement with American Money Management Corporation
LONDON, June 20 European shares extended losses on Thursday, with a key index down more than 2 percent and closing in on two month lows.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell as much as 2.1 percent to an intraday low of 1,155.94 points - close to a low of 1,154.30 points reached in late April.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also fell 2.4 percent to 2,619.43 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 fell below its 200-day simple moving average level at around 2,633 points - a factor often taken by technical traders to herald more near-term weakness in an index.
* Altisource Residential -on April 6, 2017, RESI TL1 Borrower LLC entered into credit and security agreement with American Money Management Corporation
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Point72 Asset Management reports a 5.2 pct passive stake in WPX Energy as of April 11 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2otE1Fg) Further company coverage: