版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 17:18 BJT

European shares reverse early gains as banks drop

PARIS Nov 16 European stocks pared early gains and turned negative on Friday, led by banking shares, as simmering worries about the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. fiscal policy outlook rattled investors.

At 0912 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,076.50 points.

Commerzbank, down 2.5 percent, was among the top fallers in a 1 percent weaker euro zone banks index.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐