European shares extend losses, banks plummet

FRANKFURT Nov 1 European shares extend losses
on Tuesday as anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis intensified
after Greece unexpectedly called a referendum on the latest
bailout deal.
Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told RTL radio that
he cannot exclude Greece going bankrupt in the event of a "no"
vote, while, separately, six senior members of Greece's ruling
party called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign.
At 1248 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 4.2 percent at 954.23 points. Earlier
during the session the index had dropped below an important
support level.
Greek, Italian and French lenders, which have big exposure
to euro zone peripheral debt, weighed on the the European
banking sector , which was down 7.4 percent.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)