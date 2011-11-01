European shares extend losses, banks plummet

FRANKFURT Nov 1 European shares extend losses on Tuesday as anxiety over the euro zone debt crisis intensified after Greece unexpectedly called a referendum on the latest bailout deal.

Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told RTL radio that he cannot exclude Greece going bankrupt in the event of a "no" vote, while, separately, six senior members of Greece's ruling party called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign.

At 1248 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 4.2 percent at 954.23 points. Earlier during the session the index had dropped below an important support level.

Greek, Italian and French lenders, which have big exposure to euro zone peripheral debt, weighed on the the European banking sector , which was down 7.4 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)