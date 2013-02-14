BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
LONDON Feb 14 European shares extended losses on Thursday, weighed down by weak euro zone eocnomic data and by comments from ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio who said that markets should determine exchange rates.
"Basically what saying is that the ECB still remains reluctant to manipulate the euro lower which suggests to me that the economic data is going to continue to deteriorate," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,162.58 points , while Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.7 percent, as investors fretted about the negative impact of the strong euro on corporate earnings.
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.