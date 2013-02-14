版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 18:29 BJT

European shares extend losses after ECB comments

LONDON Feb 14 European shares extended losses on Thursday, weighed down by weak euro zone eocnomic data and by comments from ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio who said that markets should determine exchange rates.

"Basically what saying is that the ECB still remains reluctant to manipulate the euro lower which suggests to me that the economic data is going to continue to deteriorate," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,162.58 points , while Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.7 percent, as investors fretted about the negative impact of the strong euro on corporate earnings.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐