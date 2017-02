LONDON Aug 5 European shares extended losses on Friday, and went back down towards the day's lows, after Wall Street reversed early gains and turned negative.

At 1407 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.5 percent at 978.24 points.

The index went into positive territory earlier, after stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls data. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)