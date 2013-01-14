版本:
European shares turn negative, eye Wall Street

LONDON Jan 14 European stocks turned negative on Monday, tracking a fall in U.S. equity futures, where Apple was hit by demand concerns.

At 1408 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,161.61 points after rising as high as 1,167.10 earlier in the session.

The STOXX Europe 600 food and beverages index, down 0.8 percent, was the top sectoral decliner, led by Associated British Foods, which fell 1.7 percent on a downgrade from Nomura to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds.
