Europe stocks sink 3 percent, Italy hard hit

PARIS Aug 4 European stocks added to their
steep losses in late trade, sinking 3 percent as investors
dumped equities across the board, worrying about sluggish global
growth and Italy's debt woes.
At 1500 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares was down 3 percent at 996.91 points, dropping
below the 1,000 mark for the first time in 12 months.
"The fact is: we don't see big volumes in the options market
with people buying protection. Investors are massively getting
out of stocks, period. And it might take a while before they
come back," said Jean-Yves Dumont, head of asset allocation
strategy and funds, Dexia Asset Management.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)