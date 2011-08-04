Europe stocks sink 3 percent, Italy hard hit

PARIS Aug 4 European stocks added to their steep losses in late trade, sinking 3 percent as investors dumped equities across the board, worrying about sluggish global growth and Italy's debt woes.

At 1500 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 3 percent at 996.91 points, dropping below the 1,000 mark for the first time in 12 months.

"The fact is: we don't see big volumes in the options market with people buying protection. Investors are massively getting out of stocks, period. And it might take a while before they come back," said Jean-Yves Dumont, head of asset allocation strategy and funds, Dexia Asset Management. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)