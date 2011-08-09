European stocks lose 5 pct in broad sell-off

PARIS Aug 9 European stocks tumbled 5 percent in morning trade on Tuesday as mounting fears over the health of the global economy prompted investors to dump risky assets across the board and run for cover.

At 0840 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 4.2 percent at 897.92 points, after losing as much as 5 percent. The index has tumbled about 20 percent since July 22.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX, known as the VSTOXX, jumped 28 percent to hit its highest level since late 2008 during the heat of the financial crisis.

"We're reaching a point where some hedge funds might be forced to have fire sales to get out," a Paris-based trader said.

Futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 were down 0.1 percent, Dow Jones DJc1 futures were down 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 futures were flat. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)