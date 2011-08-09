European stocks lose 5 pct in broad sell-off

PARIS Aug 9 European stocks tumbled 5 percent
in morning trade on Tuesday as mounting fears over the health of
the global economy prompted investors to dump risky assets
across the board and run for cover.
At 0840 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares was down 4.2 percent at 897.92 points, after
losing as much as 5 percent. The index has tumbled about 20
percent since July 22.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX, known as the
VSTOXX, jumped 28 percent to hit its highest level since late
2008 during the heat of the financial crisis.
"We're reaching a point where some hedge funds might be
forced to have fire sales to get out," a Paris-based trader
said.
Futures for the S&P 500 SPc1 were down 0.1 percent, Dow
Jones DJc1 futures were down 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100 NDc1
futures were flat.
