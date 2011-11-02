European shares resume sell-off as banks fall

PARIS Nov 2 European stocks turned negative in late morning on Wednesday, adding to a sharp two-session drop as investors dumped banking shares on fresh concerns about euro zone debt crisis.

At 1000 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 955.90 points, after gaining 1.2 percent in early trade.

Banco Popolare was down 3.3 percent and BBVA down 2.9 percent.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has decided not to go ahead with a 3 billion euro maximum 10-year bond sale, Thomson Reuters' IFR reported, fuelling worries over Europe's efforts to tackle its debt crisis. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)