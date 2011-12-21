版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三 20:52 BJT

Europe stocks drift lower as bank rally peters out

PARIS Dec 21 European stocks reversed gains and drifted lower on Wednesday afternoon, as the initial enthusiasm that followed strong demand for the ECB's 3-year tender faded away and fears over the region's debt crisis resurfaced.

At 1248 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 971.49 points after gaining more than 1 percent following the ECB tender.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐