European shares extend falls on debt caution

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
LONDON Oct 17 European shares hit fresh lows for the day on Monday, after the German finance minister warned that hopes for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a forthcoming summit were not realistic.
At 1435 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.2 percent at 964.13 points, and had gone as low as 962.94. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: