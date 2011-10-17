版本:
European shares extend falls on debt caution

LONDON Oct 17 European shares hit fresh lows for the day on Monday, after the German finance minister warned that hopes for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a forthcoming summit were not realistic.

At 1435 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.2 percent at 964.13 points, and had gone as low as 962.94. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)

